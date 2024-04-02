Commanders to host Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. on top 30 visit

We know of the Washington Commanders’ potential interest in some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. Washington general manager Adam Peters, head coach Dan Quinn, assistant general manager Lance Newmark, and offensive coordinator all went to the pro days of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J. J. McCarthy.

The Commanders’ brass didn’t attend Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s pro day. Why? Penix’s pro day was last Thursday, the same day as Maye’s pro day in North Carolina. The Commanders had representation at Washington’s pro day, as the Huskies feature multiple early-round prospects, but not all of the chief decision-makers were present.

On the surface, this makes sense, as Williams, Maye, Daniels, and McCarthy are widely viewed as the top prospects. However, some believe Penix would be a first-round pick, too, if not for his worrisome injury history. Had Washington’s pro day not fallen on the same day as Maye’s, Peters, Quinn, Newmark, and Kingsbury likely would’ve been present.

The Commanders are interested in Penix, as they will use one of their 30 pre-draft visits with the record-setting quarterback, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Things are heating up for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr: Sources say he had dinner with the #Giants in Seattle after his Pro Day, followed by a private workout with the #Vikings in Seattle. Penix will have top 30s with the #Broncos, #Falcons, #Raiders and #Commanders, per… pic.twitter.com/b4ef1exDYz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 1, 2024

Penix began his career at Indiana, where he spent four seasons. However, injuries marred his time with the Hoosiers, as he suffered two ACL tears and two shoulder injuries. He transferred to Washington ahead of the 2022 season and was a first-team All-American in 2023.

Penix joins Daniels as the quarterbacks confirmed to visit the Commanders ahead of the draft. Don’t be surprised if Williams, Maye and McCarthy are eventually on that list, too.

