Commanders to host Washington OT Roger Rosengarten on top 30 visit

We know the Washington Commanders will be heavily involved in the offensive tackle market during the 2024 NFL draft. While the Commanders will likely select a quarterback second overall, they also have two second-round picks and three third-round picks.

The Commanders hosted offensive tackles Jordan Morgan (Arizona) and Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) on top 30 visits. Morgan could go late in the first round or early second round, while Amegadjie will go sometime on day two.

Now, Washington will host another offensive tackle on a top-30 visit.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Commanders will host Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten on a pre-draft visit.

Washington OT Roger Rosengarten may be the most athletic OT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rosengarten ran a position-best 4.92 40 at the NFL Combine. 30s with #Eagles, #Texans, #Commanders. More to be scheduled.@Roger_73R on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/Y0ZVsrGzWS — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 9, 2024

Rosengarten, a 6-foot-5, 308-pound redshirt junior, has started the past two seasons for the Huskies at right tackle. Like Amegadjiem, Rosengarten is expected to be drafted sometime on day two. Once all of the top tackles are gone, how high in the second round will Rosengarten go?

The Huskies won the Joe Moore Award in 2023, which is given annually to college football’s best offensive line.

