Commanders host Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders on a top 30 visit

The Washington Commanders could use a young tight end in the 2024 NFL draft. Ja’Tavion Sanders of Texas is arguably the second-best tight end in the draft, behind Georgia’s Brock Bowers.

The Commanders like Sanders and will host him on a top-30 visit, according to Josh Newman of LoneStarLive.com and GulfLive.com.

Sources: Former Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders will have a top-30 visit this week with the Washington Commanders. Commanders pick at 36 and 40 in the second round, then again at 67 early in the third round. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) April 15, 2024

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Sanders was a two-time All-Big-12 selection at tight end over the past two seasons. Sanders is considered a likely day-two selection, meaning he could go in the second or third round. Washington has five selections on day two, with two second-round picks and three third-round selections.

The Commanders signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz to start in 2024. However, it is just a one-year deal, and Washington will likely draft a tight end at some point during the draft.

The Commanders currently have John Bates, Armani Rogers and Cole Turner on the roster. Rogers is coming off an Achilles injury, and Bates is primarily a blocking tight end. Turner faces a make-or-break summer entering year three of his career.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire