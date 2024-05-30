Commanders will hold joint practice with Jets this summer

The Washington Commanders have three preseason games this summer—all against the AFC East. They play the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets in the preseason.

Since the NFL adopted the 17-game schedule, the league cut back to three preseason games. While that was a popular move for everyone, it was one less opportunity for roster hopefuls to show they belonged in the NFL. That led more teams to seek out joint practices with their preseason opponents.

Earlier this month, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed his team would have at least one joint practice with the Commanders. McDaniel worked for Washington head coach Dan Quinn in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media and said his team would also hold joint practice with the Commanders. Saleh didn’t indicate if it was one practice or multiple practices.

Robert Saleh said the #Jets will do joint practices with the #Commanders and the #Panthers. Commanders will be here. They will also have a 1-day practice with the #Giants. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 29, 2024

Saleh also has a history with Quinn dating back to when he worked under Quinn with the Seahawks.

Last summer, Washington held a pair of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens before the two played in the preseason. It will be interesting if the Commanders schedule anything with the Patriots, too.

