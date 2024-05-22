Commanders to hold a joint practice with Dolphins this summer

When the NFL expanded the regular-season schedule to 17 games, it eliminated one preseason game. While that made players, coaches, and most fans happy, it also meant one less opportunity for roster hopefuls to make an impression and win a roster spot.

That led more teams to consider joint practices with that week’s preseason opponent. Last summer, the Washington Commanders had a pair of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. It made sense on multiple levels, as the teams had a game that week. Also, Baltimore and Washington are only an hour apart.

The Commanders will have at least one joint practice this summer. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed his team would hold joint practices with all three preseason opponents, which includes Washington.

Mike McDaniel drops a news update to reporters: Dolphins will hold joint practices with all of their preseason opponents: 2 with Atlanta Falcons, 1 with Washington Commanders, 1 with Tampa Bay Bucs — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 21, 2024

This is a great opportunity for the Commanders, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Washington schedules another joint practice with another of its preseason opponents, the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire