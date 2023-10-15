Commanders hold on to defeat Falcons 24-16

The Washington Commanders finally win a game. Washington held off the Atlanta Falcons, 24-16, after linebacker Jamin Davis intercepted Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder in the final seconds to snap the Commanders’ three-game losing streak.

It was a tale of two halves for Washington’s offense. Quarterback Sam Howell threw two touchdown passes in the first half but was sacked three times.

Things started well in the second half when cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Ridder to give the Commanders outstanding field position. Two plays later, Howell found running back Brian Robinson Jr. on a screen pass, and Robinson took it 24 yards to the end zone, making it 24-10.

Surprisingly, it was Atlanta’s passing game that kept the Falcons in the game. Ridder moved the ball down the field with ease, and running back Tyler Allgeier finished things off with a short touchdown run.

For some reason, Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith chose to go for a two-point conversion and the Falcons came up short.

As the Commanders continued to do nothing on offense, the defense kept making plays, forcing a turnover on down and picking off Ridder two more times to preserve the win.

Washington was doubled up in total offense, as the Falcons had 402 total yards, while the Commanders had just 193 total yards. Howell completed 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He did not turn the ball over but took five sacks.

Ridder passed for 296 yards, but his three interceptions proved costly.

Next up for the Commanders is the New York Giants.

