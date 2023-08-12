Commanders hold on to beat the Browns 17-15 in preseason opener

The Washington Commanders held on for a 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener Friday. The game was delayed for over an hour due to severe storms in the Cleveland area, and Washington’s first-team offense looked late to the party.

Washington started the game on offense with Sam Howell at quarterback. It was a nice start for Howell, who, on a third down, scrambled for a first down. Unfortunately for the Commanders, things fell apart from there. Howell found tight end John Bates wide open across midfield, hitting him in the hands with room to run, but Bates dropped it.

It didn’t matter, as right tackle Andrew Wylie was called for holding on the play. That ended any hope of a positive first drive. On Washington’s second possession, which began inside the two-yard line, Howell dropped back to pass, and under duress, Wylie was called for another holding penalty, resulting in a safety.

Head coach Ron Rivera wanted something positive from his offense, so he sent them back out for another series. Howell and his teammates responded with an excellent drive, completing five passes for 57 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson.

Jacoby Brissett then entered the game for the Commanders at quarterback. Brissett picked right up where Howell left off, making some excellent throws, including one to Byron Pringle. A few plays later, Brissett ran it in from 12 yards, and out Washington was up 14-2.

From then on, there wasn’t much from Washington’s offense as Jake Fromm played most of the second half for the Commanders. The Browns made a push late, scoring a touchdown with under two minutes remaining, but missed the two-point conversion. Instead of attempting an onside kick, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski chose to kick it deep, allowing the Commanders to kneel and run out the clock.

