Commanders hold Aaron Rodgers without 3rd-down conversion for the 1st time in his career

2
Bryan Manning
·1 min read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the best in NFL history. Even in year 18, Rodgers is as dangerous as ever, even if he doesn’t have a lot of help around him.

In Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns. For much of the game, Rodgers kept everything short, in part because he didn’t trust his wide receivers and to slow down the pressure from Washington’s talented defensive line.

As a team, the Packers finished with just 232 total yards of offense. A big part of their issue was the inability to deliver on third downs. Amazingly, Rodgers and the Packers didn’t convert a third down the entire game.

Even more remarkable, courtesy of Washington’s PR, it was the first time in Rodgers’ terrific career that he hasn’t converted one third down in a game.

Washington’s defense isn’t perfect, but it’s time for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and his unit to receive some praise.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

