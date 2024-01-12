Commanders hiring 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters as general manager

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris got his man. The Commanders quickly began their search for a new head of football operations on Monday after firing head coach Ron Rivera. On Friday, Washington hired San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager as the team’s new GM.

Season’s first general manager hire: Commanders are hiring 49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters as their general manager, sources tell ESPN. Peters won Super Bowls while working in New England and Denver, and has been in SF since 2017, helping build one of the NFL’s top rosters. pic.twitter.com/oFMwfH0Lpw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024

Peters was one of five known candidates to interview with Harris and his advisory committee, which consisted of minority owners David Blitzer, Magic Johnson, Mitchell Rales, former NBA executive Bob Myers, and former NFL executive Rick Speilman.

Most considered Peters to be the top GM candidate on the market, with many believing the California native would be difficult to pry away from the 49ers. In San Francisco, Peters was vital in building what is arguably the NFL’s best roster.

Peters joined San Francisco in 2017, spending four seasons as the vice president of player personnel. He was promoted to assistant GM in 2021.

Before San Francisco, Peters spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, beginning as a scout before his promotion to assistant director of college scouting. In his final season in Denver, Peters was the director of college scouting.

He began his NFL career as a scout with the New England Patriots, a role in which he held for six seasons.

Peters is a native of Cupertino, Calif., and played football at UCLA. He has three Super Bowl rings from his time in New England and Denver. The 49ers are the NFC’s No. 1 seed in this season’s playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire