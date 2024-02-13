Commanders hire Sharrif Floyd as assistant defensive line coach

Dan Quinn is bringing Sharrif Floyd with him to Washington.

Floyd is being hired as assistant defensive line coach of the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Quinn, the new Commanders head coach, was Floyd's boss in Dallas last year and will be his boss in Washington as well.

The 32-year-old Floyd was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2013 but played in just 44 games before a knee injury prematurely ended his NFL career. Last year was his first season as a coach, serving as assistant defensive line coach and defensive quality control coach in Dallas.