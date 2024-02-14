Commanders hire Lance Newmark as assistant general manager

As the Washington Commanders continue to put the finishing touches on new head coach Dan Quinn’s first staff, general manager Adam Peters made his first significant addition to the front office.

The Commanders announced they had hired Lance Newmark as Peters’ new assistant general manager. Newmark comes to Washington after 26 years with the Detroit Lions, serving in a number of roles, most recently as senior director of player personnel.

Newmark’s first NFL job came with the San Diego Chargers under legendary former Washington GM Bobby Beathard, where he spent two years as a staff assistant.

Here is a look at Newmark’s career progression:

Chargers: 1996-97: Staff assistant

Lions: 1998: Staff assistant

Lions: 1999-2004: Area scout

Lions: 2005-07: National scout

Lions: 2008-14: Assistant director of college scouting

Lions: 2015-16: Director of college scouting

Lions: 2017-21: Director of player personnel

Lions: 2022-23: Senior director of player personnel

Newmark played college football at San Diego Mesa College before transferring to the University of San Diego for his final season.

During his two seasons with the Chargers, Newmark was on staff with Marty Hurney. And, for 15 of his years with the Lions, Newmark worked with Martin Mayhew. On the same day that Washington announced Newmark’s hiring, both Hurney and Mayhew were reassigned, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

The Commanders are hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as assistant GM, per source. They are also moving Martin Mayhew into a new role as senior personnel executive and advisor to GM Adam Peters. And Marty Hurney will take on an advisory role. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 14, 2024

Mayhew, previously Washington’s GM, will now be a senior personnel executive and advisor to Peters. Hurney, previously executive vice president of football/player personnel, will also be an advisor.

Peters released the following statement on Newmark’s hiring:

“I am thrilled to welcome Lance Newmark to the Washington Commanders,” said Peters. “Lance is someone that I have known and respected in the scouting community my entire career. He is a highly respected talent evaluator and a great leader who will fit perfectly into what we’re building here in Washington. I want to thank Brad Holmes and the Lions organization for being first class in working with us on the process of bringing Lance to the DMV. Lance is a phenomenal person, and he will immediately elevate our overall personnel function here at the Commanders. It is my absolute pleasure to welcome Lance and his family to Washington.”

