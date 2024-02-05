Commanders to hire Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury has found another NFL landing spot.

Kingsbury has agreed to terms with the Commanders to be their offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Kingsbury had initially agreed to become the Raiders’ OC but talks between the two sides broke down and the former Cardinals coach was back on the market.

After compiling a 28-37-1 record over four seasons with Arizona, Kingsbury spent last year as a senior offensive analyst for USC. He helped coach quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to be one of the first two picks in the upcoming draft.

With Dan Quinn now in the saddle as head coach, the Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick behind the Bears and are likely to be in the quarterback market.

With Kingsbury out, the Raiders have agreed to terms with former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be their OC.