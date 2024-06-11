Commanders to hire former NFL quarterback as director of player development

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters continues to raid other organizations for top talent. On Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 (Click 2 Houston) Houston reported that Washington was hiring Houston Texans director of team development Dylan Thompson for a similar role in the organization.

Thompson, 32, played college football at South Carolina under former Washington coach Steve Spurrier from 2010-14. The Boiling Springs, S.C., native appeared in 36 games for the Gamecocks, completing 58% of his passes for 5,401 yards, with 40 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

In 2015, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. After Colin Kaepernick went down for the season with an injury, he spent some time on San Francisco’s 53-man roster. The 49ers released him after the season, and he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the 2016 training camp with the Rams before he was cut.

In 2017, Thompson accepted a position for the Charleston-Southern men’s basketball team as the director of player development. He received his first NFL gig in 2018 when the Detroit Lions hired him as the team’s character coach until he landed with the Houston Texans in 2021.

With Houston, Thompson was the director of team development. In that role, Thompson helped the rookie class or any young player adjust to life in the NFL off the field. This could involve educating the players or spending time with them off the field to help make their transition to the NFL much smoother.

Washington let its former senior director of player development, Malcolm Bracken, go earlier this offseason, and Thompson will fill that role.

