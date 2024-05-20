Commanders to hire Dwaune Jones as national scout

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters is on a roll. Earlier on Monday, the Commanders announced the hiring of Brandon Sosna as the club’s new senior vice president of football operations. Sosna is viewed as a rising star in the NFL and comes to Washington from the Detroit Lions.

The Commanders are also reportedly hiring away David Blackburn from the Ravens to serve as the organization’s new director of player personnel.

Peters isn’t done. Neil Stratton — @InsideTheLeague on X — revealed that Washington hired Dwaune Jones as a national scout. Jones, 46, is a McLean, Va., native, played college football at Richmond and spent 12 years with the Saints as a scout, four years with the Ravens in the same role and the previous three seasons with the Falcons as the assistant director of college scouting.

The Commanders have allowed multiple members of their front office to depart as Peters reshapes the organization under his vision. Chris Polian, who served as Washington’s director of pro personnel for the past three seasons, is the latest departure. Polian heads to the Cleveland Browns, where he’ll be an advisor.

