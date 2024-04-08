Commanders hire new director of rehabilitation and senior physical therapist

The Commanders have addressed one of their weakest points in the latest NFLPA survey.

Washington announced on Monday that the club has hired Ryan Juarez as director of rehabilitation and Jamal Randall Sr. as senior physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer.

This follows the team's hiring of Tim McGrath as senior director of player health and performance in March.

The Commanders finished dead last overall in the latest NFLPA survey, with an F- in the training room category and an F in the training staff category. The Commanders’ rating of their head trainer was the lowest across all teams.

New team owner Josh Harris noted that the team would be focused on improving within the survey’s categories this offseason. This is another example of the Commanders trying to do just that.