The Commanders have found a new wide receivers coach.

According to multiple reports, the team is hiring Bobby Engram as part of their offensive staff.

The move marks a return to the NFL ranks for Engram after he jumped from the Ravens to serve as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last season. He spent his final three years in Baltimore as the team’s tight ends coach and worked with the team’s wideouts for his first five years on the staff.

Engram also spent 14 years playing wide receiver in the NFL and played for the Bears when Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was an assistant in Chicago early in his career.

Commanders to hire Bobby Engram as wide receivers coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk