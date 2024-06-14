Commanders held a family picnic after conclusion of minicamp

Remember when Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris said, “I’m not an F- guy?” Harris said this in response to the organization’s NFLPA grades, which showed the Commanders at the bottom of the league in several categories, one of which was the treatment of player families.

Washington’s new leadership group is much different from any it had in the past. It begins with the ownership group, led by Harris but including minority owners Mark Ein, Mitch Rales, Magic Johnson, David Blitzer, and others.

Harris then hired Adam Peters as general manager and Dan Quinn as head coach. Both were known for being great at their jobs but even better human beings that others wanted to work with and play for.

The Commanders concluded their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday, and afterward, the organization held a picnic for the players, staff and their families. Ein confirmed this on X.

Great day @Commanders practice today capped off by a fantastic family picnic for all the players and staff and their families. Energy out there is incredible….everyone in the whole organization is fired up. https://t.co/eLI1vG4Alw — Mark Ein (@Markein) June 13, 2024

It’s important to note that Harris and Ein didn’t hold a picnic because of Washington’s NFLPA rankings. This is who they are. This is who Quinn and Peters are. They treat people right. That’s why players love being at the team facility these days.

This isn’t to knock some of Washington’s other coaches in the past. They weren’t always the problem. The problem always started at the top with the former owner. Harris and his partners are not only good people and successful businessmen, but they treat people right and understand the value of family.

After the picnic, the offseason officially ended. The team has six weeks off before reporting back to Ashburn next month for training camp. In past years, players would talk of exotic vacations and wanting to be anywhere but Ashburn, but the tide is changing because of Washington’s current ownership and management.

While some grades, such as the stadium and team facilities, will still likely be lower than ownership wants due to no fault of their own, you can bet those grades will be much higher on the personal side of things next time.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire