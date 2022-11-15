Commanders hand Eagles first loss of season as Philly’s defense falls apart

The word on the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles, who possessed the NFL’s only undefeated record coming into their Monday night game against the Washington Commanders, was that this was the most complete team in the league.

It’s a nice narrative, but tape and stats have told a different story over the last month. The Commanders relieved the Eagles of their undefeated status in a 32-21 win, and though there were turnovers on offense and all kinds of bad calls by the officials on both sides of things to blame, the real problem for the Eagles in this game, as it has been for a while now, was a run defense that couldn’t bust a grape.

The Commanders were smart enough to take full advantage of this fact. They had drives of 12, 13, 14, and 16 plays, and their lead in time of possession was massive — a 40:24-19:36 swing in Washington’s favor.

The Eagles have been living on borrowed time defensively since Week 5, when they allowed 124 rushing yards to the Arizona Cardinals. Then, it was 134 to the Dallas Cowboys, 144 to the Steelers, and 168 to the Texans. As talented as their defensive front has been, losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis to an ankle injury in late October. The Commanders went all out, rushing 49 times for 152 yards. It’s become clear that every team facing the Eagles know what the issue is, and how to exploit it.

Per Sports Info Solutions, the run defense splits with and without Davis have been clear and obvious.

The Eagles have until Sunday to get over it; they face the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts next Sunday. Losing to the Colts, as the Raiders did yesterday, would certainly add insult to injury.

