Commanders guard Nick Allegretti reveals Patrick Mahomes endorsed Kliff Kingsbury

Nick Allegretti spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Allegretti played in 17 games for the Chiefs, with 13 starts. So, when he became a free agent in the offseason, he wanted to go to a place where he could compete to start.

Allegretti made it clear when the Commanders signed him that he wanted to compete. He didn’t want anyone to guarantee him a starting position, but he had his eyes on the starting left guard position. That attitude regarding competition likely endeared him to head coach Dan Quinn.

Allegretti was beloved in Kansas City, with star tight end Travis Kelce sharing his thoughts on his former teammate.

“You can’t have everything go your way all the time. The Chiefs lost one of my favorite f—–g teammates of all time,” Kelce said in March on his podcast. “I mentioned him in the New Heights stamp of the week after the Super Bowl. The guy that tears his UCL and plays the rest of the Super Bowl screaming at the sideline to get him an elbow brace, Nicky Allegretti, is expected to sign in D.C. The Washington Commanders might’ve got him. He’s going to team back up with another one of my favorite teammates of all time, Andrew Wylie. I love those dudes, man. I couldn’t be happier for Nicky. Kind of being just such an awesome dude in the building, one of the most accountable guys, on and off the field.”

That’s quite the endorsement.

On Tuesday at Washington’s mandatory minicamp, Allegretti spoke to the media and revealed Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ endorsement of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury helped make his decision easy.

Nick Allegretti on Kliff Kingsbury: “Knowing how much Pat [Mahomes] respects him had me really excited to come here. Those two are close.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 11, 2024

Kingsbury recruited Mahomes to Texas Tech and coached him throughout his college career. The two have maintained a strong relationship since.

Allegretti is the leading contender to start at left guard for Washington.

