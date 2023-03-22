Commanders GM Martin Mayhew will be in attendance at Ohio State’s pro day

One of the most anticipated days on the NFL draft calendar occurs Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio State Buckeyes will hold their annual pro day, and all 32 NFL teams will be represented.

Representing the Washington Commanders will be general manager Martin Mayhew. Last season, head coach Ron Rivera joined Mayhew in Columbus and was seen on the field chatting with future Saints first-round pick Chris Olave. The Commanders were targeting a wide receiver with their first-round pick last spring, and the Buckeyes had two go in among the first 11 picks.

Washington ended up selecting former Penn State star Jahan Dotson after trading down to No. 16 overall.

Chris Olave with Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/nvpw6SW2Q4 — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) March 23, 2022

Fourteen former Ohio State players will work out for NFL teams Wednesday. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among the 14 who are considered first-round locks.

Stroud will not be available for Washington, and the Commanders do not need a wide receiver. However, Johnson and fellow offensive tackle Dawand Jones could be of particular interest to the Commanders. Washington has a top 30 visit scheduled with Jones before the 2023 NFL draft.

Non-Panthers GMs/HCs credentialed for Ohio State Pro Day. • Bills GM Brandon Beane

• Commanders GM Martin Mayhew

• Giants HC Brian Daboll/GM Joe Schoen

• Packers GM Brian Gutekunst

• Raiders HC Josh McDaniels/GM Dave Ziegler

• Saints HC Dennis Allen/GM Mickey Loomis (1/2) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 21, 2023

