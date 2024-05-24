Commanders GM Adam Peters’ statement on hiring David Blackburn

Washington general manager Adam Peters is on a roll. After a busy free-agency period that saw the Commanders sign over 20 players, Peters selected nine players in the 2024 NFL draft, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. The moves have earned him praise from around the NFL.

This month, Peters has remained busy reshaping the front office. Washington has allowed several executives and scouts from the previous administration to leave so that the personnel department can be rebuilt according to Peters’ vision.

Peters continues to make top-notch hires. Earlier this week, the Commanders hired 31-year-old Brandon Sosna as the new senior vice president of football operations. Sosna is viewed as a rising star around the NFL.

Next, Washington officially confirmed the rumored hiring of former Ravens personnel executive David Blackburn. Blackburn has spent the past 17 years with the Ravens—arguably the NFL’s best front office—and was named Washington’s new director of player personnel.

Here’s what Peters said of Blackburn:

I’ve known David Blackburn for a number of years dating back to our days scouting the West Coast. David has always impressed me with his consistent approach, talent in player evaluation and overall professionalism. He is one of the most respected scouts in the NFL and is also a top-notch person. He has been a valued member of the Baltimore Ravens personnel department and has learned from two of the most well-respected people in our business in Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta. David will be an outstanding addition to the staff we are building here in Washington.

Peters deserves the most credit for hiring people he hasn’t worked with before. That means he doesn’t need to completely surround himself with only people who know how he thinks. He is hiring scouts and executives from around the NFL whom he has watched from afar and respects.

It’s certainly a new approach in Washington.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire