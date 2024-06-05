Commanders GM Adam Peters reveals draft intentions in pre-draft phone call with Rams

It was no secret the Washington Commanders were taking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Holding the No. 2 overall selection in what was considered a deep quarterback draft, Washington had no choice but to select a potential franchise passer.

Much of the pre-draft talk centered on the Commanders and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. That would prove true after the Chicago Bears chose Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, and the Commanders selected last season’s Heisman Trophy winner second.

Now that we are six weeks removed from the draft, NFL teams are wrapping up their offseason in the next two weeks, which means mandatory minicamp.

It’s also time for teams to give us that behind-the-scenes pre-draft chatter we all covet.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released one such video, called “Behind the Grind, Inside the Draft.” At one point, Rams general manager Les Snead was in the car with senior personnel executive Ray Farmer discussing draft strategy when Peters called. After exchanging pleasantries, Peters informs Snead the Commanders were sticking at No. 2 and taking a quarterback.

Here’s the specific part of the video:

Adam Peters on the phone with Rams GM Les Snead before the draft talking about what they might do. After the call Snead says “no Jayden Daniels for us” 😂 pic.twitter.com/sXFQ94TdAy — obvlon (@obvlon) June 5, 2024

Snead wasn’t surprised Peters was sticking at No. 2 and wished him good luck in his draft as the top decisionmaker.

Once they got off the phone, Snead joked, “No Jayden Daniels for us.”

Was this Snead saying he wanted to move into the top five and take Daniels? Or simply making a joke knowing the Commanders were always taking Daniels.

Washington will release a similar video called “Commanders Log,” and it should drop sometime in the next couple of weeks.

You can watch the full episode here:

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire