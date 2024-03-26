Commanders GM Adam Peters: ‘We’re not interested in trading’ Jonathan Allen

One of the biggest questions surrounding new Washington general manager Adam Peters this offseason is what he would do with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Allen is under contract for two more seasons but expressed frustration last season after the Commanders continued losing. A 2017 first-round draft pick, Allen has spent his entire career in Washington. When asked if he envisioned playing for another team, the longtime team captain admitted it was something he had thought about, but winning in Washington was always his goal.

At a function with some of the local media last month, Allen seemed optimistic about Washington’s future.

While some predicted that Peters could move Allen and receive more draft compensation, that’s not going to happen.

At the NFL’s Annual League Meeting this week, Peters met with the media, and he was asked about Allen.

“We’ve had some great talks with Jonathan and can’t wait to work with him,” Peters said. “He’s awesome. He’s a great, great young man and he’s a great player. And, so, I’m really excited to work with him. We are not interested in trading him.”

Adam Peters on Jonathan Allen: "He's a great player…We're not interested in trading him." pic.twitter.com/hCam8I06kS — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 25, 2024

That’s a fairly definitive no from Peters on trading Allen. Could he be posturing? Sure, but there’s nothing to gain here. Head coach Dan Quinn was probably excited to build his defense around Allen and Daron Payne.

The next matter is Allen’s contract. He has two years remaining but no guaranteed money. Would Peters want to give Allen some guarantees over the final two years?

Regardless, all signs indicate Allen will remain with the Commanders in 2024 and could benefit greatly from playing for Quinn.

