Commanders GM Adam Peters doesn’t see trading down from the No. 2 pick

Washington general manager Adam Peters and his assistant GM, Lance Newmark, met with the assembled media in Ashburn on Thursday to answer questions in the annual pre-draft press conference.

No one expected Peters to reveal any top secrets in his meeting with the media. While he is always positive and humble in his dealings with the media, he is also tight-lipped. The biggest mystery in the 2024 NFL draft is what the Commanders will do at No. 2 overall.

We do know one thing they will not be doing, and that’s trading down. Here’s what Peters said about potentially moving down from No. 2 overall.

We feel great about staying at No. 2,” Peters said. “I don’t see a whole lot of scenarios where we’d trade down, to be honest.”

That’s as close to a definite as you’ll hear from Peters. Yes, draft season is “lying season,” but the Commanders have a unique opportunity to find a franchise quarterback in the same year they hired a new GM and coaching staff. Why trade down and risk losing one of the top options at the most important position in sports?

Washington will choose between Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) next Thursday night. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears.

With so many teams looking to move into the top five to select a quarterback, the Commanders could receive a haul by trading their pick, but they have the same problem as the teams trying to make a move up the draft board: They don’t have a quarterback.

