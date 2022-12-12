Commanders given two gifts in NFL Week 14

The Washington Commanders were given two early Christmas gifts Sunday in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

In the early 1 p.m. ET time slot of games, the Eagles scored the first 21 points on their way to an easy 48-22 win over the Giants at the Meadowlands. The Giants’ loss means their record now stands at 7-5-1, identical with Washington heading toward NBC’s Sunday Night game of the Week at FedEx Field next Sunday, December 18.

The Commanders could only manage a tie with the Giants (20-20) in their Week 13 contest also played at the Giants’ home field, MetLife Stadium. However, the Eagles certainly had no such obstacles with the Giants, leading by as much as 48-14. The Eagles accumulated 437 total yards of offense, averaging 6.6 yards per play. Perhaps the most telling statistic is the Eagles out-rushed the Giants 253 to 123. This game was never in doubt.

The second gift Washington was given Sunday transpired when the Carolina Panthers, with only four wins this season, went out to Seattle and surprised the Seahawks 30-24. The Panthers dominated the line of scrimmage, rushing for 223 yards while limiting the Seahawks to 46. As a result, the Panthers possessed the ball 39:16 to only 20:44 for the Seahawks.

The win was great for the Commanders because the Seahawks now fall to 7-6 overall, behind the Commanders (7-5-1) in the race for the NFC playoffs. Consequently, on their bye week, the Commanders could not have asked for much more, passing the Seahawks and drawing even with the Giants (7-5-1).

