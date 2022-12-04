Commanders and Giants ends in a disappointing tie: Everything we know

The Washington Commanders had multiple opportunities to improve to 8-5 on the season Sunday but instead ended up tying the New York Giants at 20.

With the tie, the Commanders are 7-5-1, and the Giants are 7-4-1, meaning New York remains a half-game ahead of the Commanders in the NFC East and in the NFC playoff hunt.

The Commanders came from behind late in the fourth quarter to tie the game when quarterback Taylor Heinicke found wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a beautiful 28-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Both teams had opportunities to win the game but kept coming up short.

Here’s everything we know from Sunday’s tie between the division rivals.

Final score: Commanders 20, Giants 20

Graham Gano #9 of the New York Giants reacts after missing a field goal to beat the Washington Commanders in overtime. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Washington Commanders 10 3 0 7 20 New York Giants 0 13 7 0 20

Why the Commanders tied

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For the second time this season, an NFL ended with a tie. The first tie happened back in Week 1. For the Commanders and Giants, the tie came at the absolute worst time for both teams.

How did it happen? Missed opportunities for both teams.

Both the Commanders and Giants had chances late in the fourth quarter and in overtime to win — both failed. Washington was in prime position on its first overtime drive after wide receiver Curtis Samuel’s 21-yard run gave the Commanders a first down at the New York 44-yard line. From there, offensive coordinator Scott Turner called two consecutive runs, forcing a third-and-long and another screen that went nowhere.

He’ll never admit it, but Turner would love to have that sequence back.

It was over when....

Graham Gano #9 of the New York Giants misses field goal in overtime to tie with the Washington Commanders 20-20. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Giants kicker Grahan Gano missed the long field-goal attempt at the end of overtime. Both teams had their chances, but the Giants ended up with a potential game-winning kick and Gano came up just short.

Commanders' top performers

QB Taylor Heinicke: 27/41, 275 yards, 2 TDs

RB Brian Robinson Jr: 21 carries, 96 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 15 yards

WR Terry McLaurin: 8 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD

DT Daron Payne: 4 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits

Injuries

Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen (69) is driven off of the field after an injury during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Montez Sweat left the game and was being evaluated for a concussion. He did not return.

Right guard Sam Cosmi left the game with an ankle injury in the second half and did not return.

Center Tyler Larsen suffered what appeared to be the most significant injury in the fourth quarter. Larsen was on the field, in pain, and was taken off the field on a cart. This is tough news for Larsen as he underwent a leg injury last year and returned earlier this season. He had been playing well and stabilized the center position.

News and notes

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) scores on a touchdown reception during the second half in front of New York Giants safety Tony Jefferson (36) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back, Jahan Dotson. After being quiet on offense since his return from injury in Week 10, Dotson caught five passes for 54 yards, including a brilliant spinning 28-yard touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. You knew earlier in the week that the coaches wanted Dotson to receive more opportunities.

Robinson is Washington’s clear top back. Gibson has done well in a supporting role, and the two were rotating, but it’s clear over the last two weeks that Robinson is No. 1 and Gibson is No. 2. Gibson is also the third-down back, so it’s not like he isn’t playing a lot.

Outside of his ability to run, Daniel Jones is not an impressive quarterback. I don’t envy the Giants having to make a decision on paying him in the offseason. Jones’ numbers were good, but almost everything was close to the line of scrimmage. He had one deep completion on a prayer ball where Darius Slayton beat rookie cornerback Christian Holmes.

The offensive is back to being a concern. The Commanders lost Larsen and Cosmi — again. Cosmi, in his second season, is going to get that injury-prone label, fair or not. The Giants hit Heinicke 10 times, sacking him five times.

Heinicke thrived late in the game in pressure situations. However, pass blocking wasn’t great, and his offensive coordinator called a questionable game after the score was tied at 20. One issue for the Commanders was Heinicke missed high on at least four throws, one of which to Logan Thomas would’ve led to a first and goal.

The Commanders defense turned things around in the second half and overtime. The Giants rushed for 116 yards in the first half but managed only 18 yards in the second half and overtime.

Both teams were terrible on third down.

What's next

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (left) shoes hands with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders and Giants meet again in two weeks. Fortunately for Washington, it has a bye week next week. Meanwhile, the Giants face the Eagles. A tough stretch for New York and a perfect time for a bye for the Commanders.

