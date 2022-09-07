Commanders getting no respect in NFL.com Week 1 power rankings

The NFL power rankings by NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus reveal he has little esteem for the Washington Commanders this 2022 season.

Readers will quickly notice that the Commanders open up the season, according to Hanzus, ranked the lowest team in the NFC East division.

Hanzus in his Week 1 season-opening power rankings lists his top five as the Bills, Rams, 49ers, Buccaneers and Bengals. In spots 6-10 are the Packers, Chiefs, Broncos, Chargers and Ravens.

Two NFC East teams appear in the third-tier teams (11-15). Hanzus in that group has the Raiders, Colts, Saints, Eagles and Cowboys. I wonder if Hanzus is an AFC West fan, seeing all four of those teams are in his top 15 in the NFL.

In his fourth tier (16-20) are the Cardinals, Titans, Patriots, Dolphins and Vikings. While in his fifth tier (21-25) are the Steelers, Browns, Panthers, Seahawks and Lions.

Adding salt to an already existing wound for the Commanders, Hanzus actually ranks the Jets, Texans, Giants and Jaguars as better than the Commanders who conclude the sixth tier (26-30) in the 30th spot. Hanzus’ final two teams are the Falcons (31st) and Bears (32nd).

Consequently, in these Week1 rankings, the Commanders are not only dead last in the NFC East but rank above only two other teams in the entire league.

Hanzus’ brief summary of how he views the Commanders entering the 2022 season follows:

Is it time to officially take command in Washington? OK, OK, fans of the Around The NFL Podcast know I just love to hear Carson Wentz rumble his way through a meticulously workshopped corporate branding slogan, but I don’t hate Wentz’s surrounding cast with the Commanders. Terry McLaurin is a certified No. 1 receiver. Curtis Samuel — after a season washed out by injuries — remains a versatile playmaker. Jahan Dotson, the team’s first-round pick, is a polished route runner who should make an instant impact. The offensive line is solid. The erratic Wentz’s ability to get the ball out accurately and on time will be vital to success, but the cupboard is far from bare on offense.”

Wow, he likes the receivers group and the offensive line. Yet, he still has the team ranked 30th? What must Hanzus think of Carson Wentz as a quarterback? If he believes the Commanders are better than only two NFL teams, what does he think about the Commanders’ defense?

Will someone please post Hanzus’ rankings up in the Commanders’ locker room and coaches offices immediately?

