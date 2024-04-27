Who are the Commanders getting in Mike Sainristil

Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil was the Commanders’ selection at No. 50 overall Friday night.

Although he is not long, standing only 5-foot-9, Sainristil is built and plays strong at 182 pounds.

The Commanders’ third choice in this draft was named 2nd team All-Big 10, leading the Wolverines’ defense with six interceptions in 2023

Peters, with this selection, obtained the best defender on the nation’s best defensive team, which won the national championship, led by its defense.

Also quite noteworthy is the new Commanders defensive back has only two seasons of playing on the defensive side of the ball. Sainristil actually played his first two seasons at Michigan as a receiver. Therefore, there is still plenty of upside in learning how to play defense.

He accumulated 108 tackles on defense for Michigan, so look for the Commanders to play him on the inside as a slot corner. He is an aggressive tackler, the leading tackler among Michigan defensive backs.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire