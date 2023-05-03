Commanders gave Ole Miss OL Mason Brooks one of the larger guarantees for UDFAs

While the Washington Commanders didn’t draft an offensive lineman in the first or second round of the 2023 NFL draft, they did add depth and talent to the group.

Washington selected Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg in the third round and Utah guard/tackle Braeden Daniels in the fourth round. Stromberg will compete to start this season, while Daniels will likely begin his career at offensive tackle. Both can play multiple positions and will provide depth in 2023.

After the draft, Washington wasn’t done adding to the offensive line. One of its first moves was signing Mississippi offensive tackle Mason Brooks as a priority undrafted free agent.

According to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, the Commanders gave Brooks a $35K bonus, second only to the Vikings’ bonus for Army Edge rusher Andre Carter.

OL Mason Brooks received a $35k signing bonus from the #Commanders and a handful of players got $30k, including #Patriots QB Malik Cunningham and #Texans RB Xazavian Valladay. https://t.co/xX2cY9CMzy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 2, 2023

Brooks began his college career at Western Kentucky, where he primarily played right tackle. After transferring to Ole Miss, Brooks played guard, showing the positional versatility Commanders head coach Ron Rivera values so much.

The Commanders view Brooks as a tackle, but he can play guard, too. John Keim of ESPN said the Commanders valued Brooks from the start, as well as Illinois safety Kendall Smith.

Brooks was one of their top targets from the jump. Illinois S Kendall Smith was another. https://t.co/3SyZHoUv0B — John Keim (@john_keim) May 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire