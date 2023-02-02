Commanders found these prospects at the Senior Bowl in 2022

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl practices are underway this week. The game is played on Saturday, but the real action comes during the week. All 32 NFL teams are heavily represented in the stands, on the sidelines and on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The Washington Commanders have tended to pick multiple players from the Senior Bowl, and this year they have a bit of an advantage. With every coach and personnel executive in town except head coach Ron Rivera, the Commanders also have four of their coaches on staff this week.

In 2019, Washington selected wide receiver Terry McLaurin, a standout from the Senior Bowl. McLaurin is in the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. In 2021, the Commanders selected cornerback Benjamin St-Juste — who enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. In addition to St-Juste, tight end John Bates, long snapper Camaron Cheeseman and defensive end Shaka Toney all participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

The Commanders had even more success with Senior Bowl players in 2022. It’s important to note the Commanders claimed defensive tackle John Ridgway and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields off waivers from the Cowboys and 49ers, respectively. Here is the complete list of Washington’s 2022 rookie draft choices who played in the 2022 Senior Bowl:

Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis [second round]

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48). [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

The Commanders allowed Tim Settle to walk and released Matt Ioannidis. So, they turned back to Alabama and selected Phidarian Mathis in the second round. Unfortunately, Mathis was injured in Week 1 and missed his rookie season.

Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. [third round]

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders selected Robinson thanks to the first-round trade. It was clear from Week 1 of the preseason, Washington had big plans for Robinson. Sadly, he was shot twice in an attempted carjacking and missed the first four games. Robinson’s return in just over a month was an inspiring story. Once he was fully healthy, Robinson was RB1 and dominated some games. He has a bright future with the Commanders as the lead back.

North Carolina QB Sam Howell [fifth round]

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Many were shocked when UNC quarterback Sam Howell fell all the way to the top pick in the fifth round. Washington loved Howell, and that began in Mobile. After a successful start in Week 18, Howell will get his chance to win the quarterback job in 2023.

Nevada TE Cole Turner [fifth round]

National tight end Cole Turner of Nevada (19) can’t reach a pass as National defensive back Kerby Joseph of Illinois (36) pursues during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

When the Commanders selected Cole Turner in the fifth round, head coach Ron Rivera gushed over his potential. Rivera spoke highly of Turner again in the summer, as did former offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Cole Turner was off to a fast start in training camp but suffered a hamstring injury in the second week, costing him valuable time. It put him behind undrafted rookie Armani Rogers, and it ended up being a lost season for Turner. Washington loves Turner’s potential.

Tulsa G Chris Paul [seventh round]

American Team offensive lineman Chris Paul of Tulsa (71) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

How many times this season did we hear Rivera praise Chris Paul? Yet, it took him until Week 18 to start. Paul held his own in Week 18, but much like Howell, that’s not really enough of a sample to say he should start in 2023. However, Paul is a sturdy run blocker who can move and appears to have a bright future. He’ll be in the mix.

