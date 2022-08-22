Commanders work out former first-round pick

The Washington Commanders are still on the lookout for depth at defensive tackle. While the Commanders have excellent starters in Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, outside of second-round pick Phidarian Mathis, Washington is still looking for another player to step up.

That led to Washington recently working out defensive tackle Malcom Brown. Brown, 28, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. A former first-round pick of the New England Patriots back in 2015, Brown has appeared in 106 career games, making 97 starts.

After spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots, Brown played two seasons for the New Orleans Saints and spent the 2021 season with the Jaguars.

David Bada, Tyler Clark and Justin Hamilton are among those battling for a roster spot. Washington has a roster exemption for Bada, who is a part of the International Player Pathway Program and has been with Washington since 2020.

Veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei also remains a possible option for the Commanders.

Brown, as a former longtime NFL starter, figures to have an active market the closer it gets to Week 1.

The Jets tried out veteran DT Sheldon Day, recently cut by the Browns. The Commanders tried out veteran DT Malcolm Brown, recently cut by the Jaguars. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire