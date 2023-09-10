Commanders force late turnovers to knock off Cardinals 20-16

The Commanders are 1-0 under new owner Josh Harris.

Defensive end Montez Sweat forced two fumbles by Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the second half of the game and the Commanders turned them into 10 points. Those points wiped out a Cardinals lead and gave the Commanders a 20-16 win in front of a wet but enthusiastic crowd at FedEx Field.

Sweat's first forced fumble came late in the third quarter on a sack and was recovered by Daron Payne inside Arizona's 30-yard-line. Quarterback Sam Howell ran for a go-ahead touchdown to cap that drive and Sweat came up big again in the fourth quarter. Dobbs picked up a mishandled snap and Sweat knocked the ball loose again as Dobbs tried to run with the ball.

It was a good start to Sweat's push to get a contract like the one Payne got this offseason. The 2019 first-round pick is in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

The Commanders kicked a field goal after that takeaway and Jonathan Allen continued a strong day by the defensive line with a sack of Dobbs with just over a minute left in the game. That helped set up a 4th-and-10 for the Cardinals and first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes knocked away a pass to Michael Wilson to seal the victory.

Howell's had a touchdown pass to go with his scoring run, but he also turned the ball over twice in the first half. Antonio Gibson also lost a fumble, which helped Arizona to a 13-10 halftime lead that they extended after receiving the third quarter kickoff. The offense wasn't able to score a touchdown — Cameron Thomas recovered Howell's fumble for a touchdown — and that proved to be enough to keep the Commanders close enough to rally for the victory.

Washington will try to clean up their offensive work in Denver next weekend. The Cardinals, who hurt themselves with nine penalties for 122 yards, will have their home opener against the Giants.