Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio

A blowout loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving was the last straw for Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Del Rio was fired today, according to multiple reports. Also reportedly fired was defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer.

Del Rio is in his fourth year as the defensive coordinator in Washington, and he has often faced criticism, but head coach Ron Rivera has stood by him in the past. Now Rivera, whose own job is in peril, has decided to pull the plug. Rivera is himself a former defensive coordinator and will likely handle the defensive play calling himself for the rest of the season.

The 60-year-old Del Rio previously had three seasons as head coach of the Raiders and nine seasons as head coach of the Jaguars. He has also been a defensive coordinator in Carolina and in Denver.