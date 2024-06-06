Commanders finally get rid of artificial turf practice field

If you’ve attended a Washington Commanders’ training camp practice over the years, you’d quickly notice one of the practice fields closest to the team’s facilities: It was artificial turf and rarely used.

That is no more. As reporters descended to Ashburn on Wednesday, all noticed that crews were removing the turf and, as JP Finlay of 106.7 The Fan and NBC Washington noted, it was long overdue.

In recent years, others in the organization wanted the turf field removed, but former owner Daniel Snyder reportedly thought it cost too much.

New owner Josh Harris said in an interview earlier this year that he isn’t an “F- guy.” Harris was referring to the NFLPA grades handed out regarding the team’s poor facilities. Harris has committed millions to improving FedEx Field and the team’s Ashburn headquarters and this is his latest move.

Head coach Dan Quinn praised Harris.

“The good news, the turf field had been here a long time, we didn’t utilize,” Quinn said. “Let’s give some props to Josh and to his team for recognizing when things have to change for the betterment of these players and that he’s going to find a way to do that. And that’s his pact to the guys that knowing if there’s a way to dig in to let them know that he’s going to turn over every rock, so to speak, to make this experience as strong as it could be, man we are appreciative of that. So, it’ll be another grass field that we’ll have here and hopefully, it’ll be by the end of training camp, that’s the timeline for that going forward.”

Harris continues to stand by his promises to make things better for the players and coaches.

Not only will the Commanders have multiple grass fields, but they also have the indoor practice bubble that was finally built at the urging of former coach Mike Shanahan. Before Shanahan convinced Snyder to build the bubble, Washington had no way of practicing inside.

Times have certainly changed.

Former Washington player and current analyst and podcaster, Ross Tucker, wanted a piece of the field for old times sake.

