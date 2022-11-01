Commanders finalizing trade of William Jackson III to Steelers

The Commanders have finally found a trade partner to move on from cornerback William Jackson III.

The Steelers are finalizing a trade that will acquire Jackson from the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jackson, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders as a free agent in 2021, has made no secret that he wanted out, and the Commanders were reportedly planning to cut Jackson if they couldn’t get anything for him in a trade.

There’s no immediate word on what the Steelers are sending to Washington to acquire Jackson, but it’s likely nothing more than a late-round pick, as the Commanders wash their hands of a player who hasn’t lived up to expectations and doesn’t want to be there.

