Commanders finalize 2024 preseason schedule

We knew who the opponents were. Now we know the Washington Commanders’ full preseason schedule.

On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders revealed the dates, time and television for the three preseason games.

Saturday, Aug. 10: at New York Jets, noon ET, WUSA Channel 9

Saturday, Aug. 17: at Miami Dolphins, 7:00 p.m. ET, WUSA Channel 9

Sunday, Aug. 25: vs. New England Patriots, 8:00 p.m. ET, NBC

Earlier on Tuesday, the Commanders announced a new partnership with WUSA9 in D.C. that will increase coverage of the team with two new WUSA-produced shows, one of which is a weekly pregame show.

The new agreement gives WUSA exclusive rights to Commanders’ non-national preseason games.

Three current shows currently produced by the Commanders will also air on WUSA9: Command Center, The Player’s Club and The Gameplan. The Gameplan will be former player and current analyst Logan Paulsen breaking down game film with head coach Dan Quinn.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire