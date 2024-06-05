Commanders in final week of first OTAs under Dan Quinn

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders started their third and final week of OTAs Wednesday morning under new head coach Dan Quinn on a strong note.

Quinn and the Commanders have been impressed with the near perfect attendance rate for the voluntary workout sessions.

“Well, it’s been this way the whole session. And it’s been exciting because now you can try different people at different spots, maybe some matchups that you wanna see,” Quinn said.

“Some man coverage vs. zone. How is that look gonna go? The competition during this phase of spring football is certainly different than it is in training camp.”

The high attendance has allowed the team not only to get different players in different positions but help the team grow close with one another with many new faces in the building.

“Got a lot of new guys on the team as well,” defensive back Quan Martin said. “So they’ve been big on just building connections and getting closer to the guys you’re gonna be on the field with and just those off the field connections to help us play better on the field.”

The Commanders will move on to mandatory veteran minicamp on June 11.

Commanders make switch at kicker

This week, the Commanders signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed. Ahmed previous played for the Birmingham Stallions in the United Football League (UFL). The signing was made in response to the release of Brandon McManus. McManus is facing allegations of sexual assault.

“It’s usually much more difficult in your head than it is really having the actual conversation,” said Quinn. “And so I just wanted to make sure I got a lesson out to the guys as we’re going through it. So, we did release [K] Brandon [McManus]. I found out some of the information on May 27 and then we released him on June 3.”

Former Cowboy Biadasz to shape new OL unit

Quinn was not the only former Dallas Cowboy to join the Commanders in the off-season. The Commanders signed center Tyler Biadasz to help reshape the offensive line unit that will have a different look this season.

“I knew what was behind the rib cage for him, his toughness I saw with a bad ankle playing,” said Quinn. “I knew how tough this guy was and what an important teammate he was. And so for him to be around guys like [Cowboys G] Zach Martin and [former Cowboys T] Tyron Smith that had incredible standards, guys like [G] Nick Allegretti and Tyler to join into here. It’s fun to see new leaders emerge into different spots and I think we’re seeing that with Tyler.”

The Commanders were tied for second in the league with 65 sacks allowed in the 2023 season.

Biadasz, who Quinn affectionately referred to as “bad ass” (his nickname in Dallas), told DC News Now, that he’s excited to help lead the Commanders.

“After yesterday’s practice, you know we came in the locker room after and just the energy we had, that was our first opportunity to be 11-on-11 and we were competitive as hell,” Biadasz said. “Building that brothership bond, that’s the beauty of our sport and connecting with guys you didn’t know a year ago. Everyone has that same mindset here and everyone wants to build that great foundation of a brand new start here.”

Commanders tearing up old practice field

The roster and coaching staff aren’t the only aspects of the team undergoing construction this offseason. The team has begun renovations of its long standing astroturf field, which was originally put out in 1992.

“Let’s give some props to Josh [Harris] and to his team of recognizing when things have to change for the betterment of these players, and that he’s going to find a way to do that,” said Quinn. “That’s his pact to the guys. And knowing that like, there’s a way to dig in to let him know that he’s going to turn over every rock, so to speak, to make this experience as strong as it could be. Man, are we appreciative of that.”

The field was the closest to the facility. Quinn noted before Wednesday’s practice that a grass field will be taking its place and he expects it will be completed “hopefully” by the end of training camp.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.