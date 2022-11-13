Commanders’ final injury report for Week 10 vs. Eagles

The final injury report for Week 10 is out and contains some good and bad news for the Washington Commanders.

Let’s start with the good news: Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson will play Monday night. The first-round pick has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury. Dotson had four touchdowns in the first four games of his NFL career before he was sidelined. His four touchdown receptions still lead the team.

Now to the bad news.

Starting linebacker Cole Holcomb [foot] and his backup David Mayo [hamstring] are out. This is the third consecutive game Holcomb will miss, and veteran Jon Bostic will see plenty of time in his absence. Bostic played well against the Vikings last week, but the Eagles present a different type of test.

Running back J.D. McKissic will miss his second consecutive game with a neck injury. McKissic suffered a neck injury in last season’s Monday night win over the Seattle Seahawks and missed the remainder of the season.

Center Tyler Larsen was limited with a back injury and is questionable. Left guard Andrew Norwell was added to the injury report Saturday with a groin injury and is also questionable.

For the Eagles, cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss the game. Outside of Maddox, the Eagles enter Monday night in good shape.

