Commanders final injury report for Week 13 vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders will be without top cornerback Benjamin St-Juste for Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants.

St-Juste, who injured his ankle in the Week 11 win over the Houston Texans, will miss his second consecutive game. With Washington’s bye week coming in Week 14, the Commanders may be looking to get St-Juste an extra week of rest before the final stretch.

Wide receiver/punt returner Dax Milne [foot] will miss his second straight game. This likely means veteran wide receiver Alex Erickson will get the call again to return punts. It would be interesting to see if head coach Ron Rivera uses rookie wideout Jahan Dotson to return punts.

Right guard Trai Turner [knee/ankle] will miss Sunday’s game, giving Sam Cosmi his likely first start at right guard. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke of getting his best five linemen on the field and having Cosmi at right guard beside Cornelius Lucas at right tackle, giving Washington a potentially dominant pair of run blockers.

Defensive end Chase Young is a game-time decision. At this point, it would appear that Young makes his debut after the bye week. Running back Antonio Gibson [foot] is also questionable. It would be a surprise if Gibson doesn’t play.

Center Tyler Larsen [shoulder] and tight end Logan Thomas [rib] are good to go for Sunday.

The Giants ruled three players out Friday. New York listed nine players as questionable for Sunday’s game, but in some good news, rookie right tackle Evan Neal returns.

