Commanders final injury report for Week 8: Cole Holcomb and Jahan Dotson are out

In some surprising news, Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb will miss Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Holcomb, who has been dealing with a foot sprain, missed practice all week and head coach Ron Rivera discussed Holcomb missing Sunday’s game.

“ There was improvement, and it’s one of those things that even though, the swelling’s gone down, you still have to be smart and careful with it,” Rivera said of Holcomb. “He did a little bit of work and stuff like that inside but again, we’re just in a tough spot.”

Who fills in for Holcomb?

“Be a mixture,” Rivera said. “Mayo will play his role. JB [Jon Bostic] will play his role, as will Jamin [Davis]. We’ve got some things that we’re gonna ask Jamin to do a little bit as the Mike backer.”

Davis has improved this season and Washington would prefer to keep him outside, but this also gives the coaches a chance to evaluate him in the middle some.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson [hamstring] will miss his fourth consecutive game. Rivera said Thursday that Dotson was still tight. It’s disappointing news for quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has yet to work with Dotson.

Tight end Cole Turner [concussion] and cornerback William Jackson III [back] will also miss the game.

Among those questionable for Sunday are tight end Logan Thomas [calf], wide receiver Dyami Brown [groin] and guard Saahdiq Charles [illness]. Everyone else who missed time this week will play Sunday.

As for the Colts, defensive end Kwity Paye, quarterback Matt Ryan [shoulder] and linebacker Grant Stuard [pectoral] are all out. Ryan was benched earlier this week.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire