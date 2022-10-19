Commanders fans in unison regarding Daniel Snyder?

Ivan Lambert
One trend easily noticed and expected Tuesday afternoon was the Commanders’ fans’ Twitter world reaction to the comments of Colts owner Jim Irsay.

In summary, the hope of Washington fans soared up instantly.

By the way, how many noticed Irsay referred to the team as “the Redskins?” This is the third season of the franchise not being the Redskins, and an NFL owner is still referring to them as the Redskins?

We’ve compiled several reactions from Tuesday’s news of Irsay publicly discussing the potential of forcing Snyder out as the owner of the Washington Commanders.

 

