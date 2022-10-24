Commanders fans say security told them to take down ‘sell the team’ signs

It was a tumultuous week for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. At last week’s NFL owner’s meetings, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke candidly about the Washington owner.

“I believe there is merit to removing him as owner,” Irsay said. Irsay stood by his comments later that evening in a chat with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Snyder’s Commanders had a home game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. It wasn’t just any home game; it was homecoming weekend where the franchise would add 10 more franchise greats to its “90 greatest,” celebrating 90 years as an NFL franchise. In addition, the team would be giving out seat cushions to fans.

However, after considering the Snyder situation, the franchise decided against the seat cushions and instead gave them out after the game. But Washington had to know there would be fans with signs, specifically centered around selling the team, directed at Snyder.

On Sunday, multiple fans who brought signs to the game aimed at Snyder to sell the team were directed to put the signs down.

This wasn’t the only example.

As you can see in this video, multiple fans held “sell the team” signs and were told to put them down.

On Sunday evening, a team spokesperson reached out to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post with the following statement:

“They should not have been asked to take down the signs. (Bags over heads are not allowed as it’s a safety issue.)”

