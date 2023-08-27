Commanders’ fans did the wave at FedEx Field: Ron Rivera noticed

You can’t escape the new energy surrounding the Washington Commanders since Josh Harris officially purchased the team last month. Players, coaches and alumni have noticed the difference, which was never more evident at the open practices for training camp this summer.

But, the Commanders will still play their games at FedEx Field. Often viewed as the worst NFL stadium and it’s not close, but apparently that energy has crept into Washington’s home stadium.

Late in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans at FedEx Field were doing the wave.

The wave going on at FedEx. Don’t tell these folks the preseason don’t matter pic.twitter.com/vmbwArfNz0 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2023

This was one fan’s reaction.

They’re doing the wave at FedEx OMG LOL — MadHatterCommander 🎩🐷 (@LJ_4869) August 27, 2023

Washington head coach Ron Rivera noticed and he enjoyed it.

“S–t, they did the wave,” Rivera said. “I haven’t seen the wave here….in….you know, this is the first time, so it was really cool. It really was, again, there is some energy, some excitement and hopefully we can feed off that, build off that and it can help us.”

Rivera was then asked if he “pro-wave.”

“Oh yeah, shoot, that was awesome.”

Does the #Commanders going undefeated in the preseason mean anything? We're not sure, but Ron Rivera is happy with the tone being set, and is pumped about fans doing the wave… yes, the wave… at FedEx Field@JPFinlayNBCS @nbcwashington #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GK2CzUg1cb — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 27, 2023

Rivera is excited for Week 1 and the new, positive energy surrounding the franchise.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire