Commanders fall to Giants 14-7

As it turns out, it didn’t matter who was under center for the New York Giants when they played the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Daniel Jones was 5-1-1 against Washington in his career but missed the game, meaning veteran Tyrod Taylor would start for the second consecutive game.

Taylor completed 18 of 29 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Giants to a 14-7 win over the Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

New York jumped on Washington early, taking a 14-0 first-half lead as the Commanders punted seven times and turned the ball over once in the first half. Washington managed just 46 total yards in the first half.

Things started much the same way for the Commanders in the second half but they finally had life when Giants punt returner Sterling Shepard muffed a punt on New York’s side of the field. Washington quarterback Sam Howell led the Commanders to their first touchdown of the day, with running back Brian Robinson Jr. taking it in from four yards out.

Washington’s defense, outside of one deep pass from Taylor to Jalin Hyatt, shut down the Giants in the second half. A fumble inside the 10-yard line by running back Saquon Barkley gave the Commanders one more chance.

Howell drove Washington all the way down the field late and, facing a fourth down under heavy pressure, Howell did a terrific job evading pressure and finding Jahan Dotson for a first down near the goal line. While the pass was behind Dotson, and with Howell throwing across his body, Dotson dropped it. Game over.

Howell finished the game by completing 22 of 42 passes for 249 yards and one interception. Howell was sacked six more times, and the offensive line was terrible in the loss.

Washington falls to 3-4 and hosts the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire