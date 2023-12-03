Commanders fall in finale

Dec. 2—CHATTANOOGA — The fourth-ranked Friendship Christian School football squad wasn't able to complete its quest to repeat as the Division II-Class A state champions, suffering a 28-13 loss to top-ranked Middle Tennessee Christian on Thursday afternoon at Finley Stadium.

It was a rematch from the two teams' regular-season meeting, which the Cougars won 16-14 on Sept.22 in Murfreesboro.The Commanders entered the rematch having won five consecutive contests.

MTCS — which was appearing in the program's first state title game — ended its season on a six-game winning streak.

The Cougars never trailed on Thursday, but FCS (11-3) pulled to within a point in late in the first quarter when senior tailback Tyson Wolcott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

However, senior placekicker Landon Williams missed the ensuing point-after touchdown (PAT) kick.

MTCS (12-1) reeled off the next 21 points, extending its lead to 28-6 after Cougar senior Eli Wilson returned a Wolcott fumble 28 yards for a touchdown with 5:46 remaining.

Wilson also had a 50-yard touchdown run in the second period, and classmate Yates Geren scored on a 4-yard touchdown dash with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cougars committed just two penalties and did not turn the football over.

Wilson — who was a Division II-Class A Mr. Football Award semifinalist — was selected as the game's most valuable player, finishing with 197 yards rushing on 17 carries. In addition to his fumble recovery, Wilson also contributed on defense by ending the first half with an interception in the end zone.

Wolcott — a Mr. Football finalist — rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. He eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark this season and concluded his final campaign with a state-record 54 touchdowns.

Friendship Christian was appearing in its seventh state championship game, having won titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2022. The Commanders handed Nashville Christian School a 34-27 loss in last year's championship game.