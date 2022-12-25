Commanders fall 37-20 to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers were locked in a competitive 7-7 game at halftime of their Week 16 showdown from Levi’s Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, that’s where the competitive portion of the game would end as the 49ers would score 30 second-half points en route to an easy 37-20 win over Washington.

The 49ers came out in the second half and exposed Washington’s defense by using the middle of the field for big plays. Star tight end George Kittle had back-to-back touchdowns for the Niners of 34 and 33 yards, respectively, giving San Francisco a 21-7 lead.

The Commanders answered as quarterback Taylor Heinicke found wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 51-yard completion to set Washington up with a first-and-goal. Two plays later, Heinicke finds McLaurin for a three-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

San Francisco kicked a field goal on its next drive, making it 24-14. That’s where the game completely flipped. As Heinicke dropped back, he was hit by Nick Bosa for a sack. In the process, Heinicke fumbled, giving the 49ers the ball deep in Washington territory.

Washington’s defense held the Niners to another field goal.

Heinicke and the offense take the field again. On his first attempt, Heinicke, under pressure, makes a terrible decision with the football and is intercepted.

San Francisco again settles for a field goal, but by this point, the 49ers hold a 30-14 lead. Head coach Ron Rivera benches Heinicke and replaces him with Carson Wentz.

Wentz completed seven of 10 passes for 73 yards and ended his first drive back with a beautiful touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel. He is sacked on the two-point attempt.

The Niners would score another touchdown to send Washington to 7-7-1 on the season.

Heinicke played well up until the turnovers and ended the game, completing 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Wentz completed 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders host Cleveland in Week 17.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire