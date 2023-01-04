Commanders expected to start Taylor Heinicke in Week 18, Sam Howell to play

The Washington Commanders are expected to turn back to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for their Week 18 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Furthermore, rookie Sam Howell will is also expected to play.

Heinicke started 10 games for Washington this season until he was benched in the second half of a Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Ron Rivera chose to start Carson Wentz against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, and it couldn’t have gone any worse, as Wentz was intercepted three times and passed for only 143 yards.

Howell has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game. The fifth-round pick from North Carolina showed promise in the preseason and was Heinicke’s primary backup when Wentz missed time with an injury.

We’ll have more information on this situation once Rivera speaks with the media on Wednesday.

