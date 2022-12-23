Commanders embrace challenge of facing 'unpredictable' 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though. Next up on the docket are the scorching-hot San Francisco 49ers, winners of seven straight and one of the NFL's most talented teams from top to bottom.

San Francisco's 2022 campaign has been quite impressive for a variety of reasons, but perhaps the most stunning part is the lack of dropoff despite multiple injuries at the sport's most important position. Trey Lance, the Niners' Week 1 quarterback, has almost the entirety of the season with an ankle injury. Jimmy Garoppolo, the club's longtime starter who led San Fran to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury three weeks ago against Miami.

Garoppolo's injury paved the way for rookie Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 Draft, to take the reigns as Kyle Shanahan's signal-caller. And in three games of extended action, San Francisco is 3-0 with Purdy under center and the offense hasn't missed a beat.

"It's a great story," Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "The guy came in unphased [in a] big matchup against the Dolphins and just played lights out and hasn't looked back. I've got family out in the Bay Area and they were all talking about it. It's a great story for the young man and his family."

When watching the limited film of Purdy, the Commanders came away impressed with what he's shown.

"He's a solid quarterback, a pretty good player," safety Bobby McCain said. "You just got to be ready. It's more or less you have to see what he does, see how he plays and also, see what the coordinator -- which is the head coach -- see what he likes to do and see his tendencies as well."

Having just three games under his belt, there's not a ton of film on Purdy thus far. That adds to the challenge the Commanders' defense has this week trying to slow him down.

"[It's] unpredictable. You don't know what he's going to do," defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "I don't feel like he has a lot to lose, so he's just going out there and slinging it. With the coaching staff they have and the players they have, they just always put him in a good position."

Allen believes that if the Commanders are able to apply some pressure on Purdy early on, that can drastically impact the course of the game. San Francisco's offensive line is one of the NFL's best. In Purdy's two starts, he's been sacked just one time.

"Getting good interior push is going to be key to making him uncomfortable," Allen said. "I think the thing about a young quarterback is they haven't really experienced some of the things that can happen when you hold onto the ball to long or some of the negative things that come with playing quarterback. I think for us, we try to make him as uncomfortable as possible."

Purdy deserves plenty of credit for the success he's had this season, but he's not solely responsible for all of it. Shanahan is considered one of the best offensive minds in the game, while the Niners are loaded with talent at the skill positions, even with do-it-all wideout Deebo Samuel currently hurt.

Shanahan has stuck to his offensive identity with Purdy in the lineup, and the quarterback has played well in his system. The Commanders' preparation this week has been just as much about identifying what Shanahan's system does well as much as it has been about what Purdy excels at individually.

"Their offense remains largely the same and he's doing a great job executing and doing his job distributing," Del Rio said. "They've done a nice job. It seems very seamless. Obviously, he is well prepared and when his opportunity came up, he's played well for them."

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, also once considered an afterthought, can relate to Purdy's recent success.

When Heinicke first arrived in Washington in 2020, he was considered the team's "Covid quarterback" and kept separated from the rest of the QB room. But in a matter of weeks, Heinicke found himself in the starting lineup for Washington's playoff game against Tampa Bay. A stellar performance that evening against the Buccaneers is arguably the main reason why Heinicke is still with the organization today.

"Obviously not this game, but when I watch him, I'm rooting for him," Heinicke said. "The guy was Mr. Irrelevant. He's a shorter quarterback. A lot of guys didn't give him the chance, being drafted the last pick of the draft. I kind of feel that similarity towards him. He's doing a great job. You watch the film, he knows what he's doing. He throws a nice tight spiral. He's moving that offense well.

"Our defense got a tough task on their hands," he added. "Hopefully he can take a week off and not play as well.”

Purdy has hardly looked like a rookie, let alone a seventh-rounder, operating Shanahan's offense this season. This week, it's up to the Commanders to make him play like one