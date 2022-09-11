Commanders embarrassingly try to sell mugs with outline of Washington state behind team logo

New NFL season, same Washington Commanders. The team became the butt of jokes early in Week 1 of the 2022 season after trying to sell a mug that featured an outline of Washington state.

The mugs were being sold by a team truck just outside the stadium. They featured the "W" logo in front of an outline of Washington state. The Commanders' field is located in Maryland, but the Washington in front of their name refers to D.C., not Washington state.

From team official: These were not INSIDE the stadium. Instead, they were being sold at a truck just outside it https://t.co/DoXPlXEbIJ — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022

Pete Hailey of NBC Sports confirmed that the mugs were being sold in an official team truck. After images of the mugs went viral, they were quickly removed.

The mugs were sold by the official team truck (note the NFL logo) right outside the team shop. They have since been removed, the volunteers working the truck said. https://t.co/ZnXJvHVz97 pic.twitter.com/9GWaEaEjxX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022

It's a tough start for the Commanders, who unveiled their new team name in the offseason. The club operated as the Washington Football Team last year and needed to order new merchandise to sell to fans after becoming the Commanders.

Unfortunately for the team, these mugs didn't get a second glance before they were made available.

Despite the pre-game snafu, the Commanders picked up a big win on the field. Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns as the team took down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.