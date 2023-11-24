Commanders embarrassed and embarrassing

The Commanders were a 13.5-point underdog Thursday, and they didn’t disappoint the oddsmakers, but they sure did disappoint Washington fans, getting embarrassed 45-10.

The Commanders defense actually forced a punt on the Cowboys’ first possession. However, the Commanders then proceeded to surrender drives of 90, 75 and 75 yards.

Washington had their own 13-play 75-yard drive, culminating in Sam Howell’s one-yard touchdown run over right tackle, narrowing the Dallas lead to 14-10. Commanders fans were encouraged, the Commanders were back in this game.

Dallas then took the ball with 1:51 remaining in the first half and completely punctured any hope the Commanders fan base possessed. It was mystifying to watch how the Cowboys only needed a mere five plays to drive 75 yards for a wide-open touchdown pass to extend their lead to 20-10.

Watching those five plays raised questions of how much fight was in the Commanders’ defense. How much despising of losing really exists anymore? There was no resistance whatsoever on that drive!

The defense, for the most part, following the Sam Howell touchdown to make it 14-10 Dallas, simply couldn’t cover any eligible receiver and couldn’t get to Dak Prescott if their life depended upon it.

Offensively? It was good Howell targeted Terry McLaurin 11 times today. But only four times did the two actually connect on receptions. In the third quarter, still trailing 20-10, Washington drove 53 yards when Howell went for McLaurin on 3rd & 1, but the ball, which was a bit low, then appeared to go right through both of McLaurin’s hands.

On 4th & 1, Howell was again in the shotgun, and Brian Robinson was dropped for a 2-yard loss. Jahan Dotson was in motion and in the wrong place at the snap. Or perhaps the snap was early? I don’t know, but it looked horribly unprepared, even comical for fans of other teams.

At that point, Dallas took over the game completely. The Cowboys then scored on three consecutive possessions on drives of 49, 24 and 65 yards.

Things were extremely ugly by now. Then a pick-6 by Dallas defensive back DaRon Bland was returned 63 yards for a touchdown. Even worse, it was Bland’s fifth interception return for a touchdown this season, setting a new NFL record.

The Commanders were not only embarrassed Thursday by the Cowboys, they were embarrassing for their own fan base.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire